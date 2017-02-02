Backyard chickens a growing trend in Columbus, but are they legal?

Kelli Frullaney kept chickens quietly in her backyard for three years.
She might still have them today if a dog hadn’t gotten loose in her Wynnton neighborhood.
“I came home one day to a note on my door,” the Columbus resident said of the October incident. “... I went back there and three of my chickens were dead and three others were wounded.”
When Frullaney called Columbus police to report the incident, she learned that she was in violation of an ordinance that requires fowls to be kept on 2 acres or more within city limits. Now, she is part of a Facebook group that wants Columbus Council to amend the city ordinance to permit chickens on one-quarter-acre lots. Representatives of the group, called Valley Homesteaders, appeared before council last week with the proposed amendment.
“I’m just like a lot of other families in the city who want to have chickens, because if you look at the price of organic vegetables and eggs in the grocery store, they’re more expensive than regular fruits, vegetables, and eggs,” Frullaney explained in an interview with the Ledger-Enquirer. “It’s just a healthier way of eating for your family. You control what the chicken eats, so therefore you control what you get out of it. It just makes sense all the way around.”
Elizabeth Melton, another member, said the Facebook group consists of people who live in the Chattahoochee Valley and are interested in activities like gardening, chickens, natural products, and just overall self-sufficiency. She said the group has a few hundred members from all walks of life, and many are young professionals.
Melton said she has chickens, but they’re currently on a friend’s property in Cataula, Ga. While she lives in Columbus, she has a farm in Marion County and plans to move there in the future.
“It’s a very trendy thing right now,” she said of people having chickens in their backyards. “People are concerned about where their food comes from.”
The city ordinance currently reads: When permitted. The keeping of fowl shall be allowed as an accessory use on any lot two acres or more in size. The keeping of such domestic fowl shall be in accordance with the following: (1) The number of domestic fowl kept on a given lot shall not exceed the ratio of one bird unit per one acre with a bird unit identified as follows:
- 32 chickens equals one bird unit
- 16 ducks equals one bird unit
- 8 turkeys equals one bird unit
- 8 geese equals one bird unit
In addition to changing lot size, Valley Homesteaders also recommends amending the bird units to 12 chickens, four ducks, two turkeys and two geese per one-quarter acre lot.
Ryan Gutowski, a member of the group, pitched the proposal to council. He said chickens fertilize soil, and provide pest control. They also reduce the use of landfills.
“The average household throws away over 300 pounds of fruits and vegetables in a matter of a year,” he said. “This is what you could feed a chicken, so it’s not going into a landfill. “
During his presentation, Gutowski also highlighted cities across the state and country with chicken-friendly ordinances, and asked council to support Columbus residents who have adopted a healthy lifestyle.
Councilor Glenn Davis said he thinks it’s something council should consider, and he referred the group to the city manager for further discussion.
“This is something that has caught my attention that I’m interested in, maybe not personally, but from the standpoint of seeing how the younger generation is changing and going more to sustainable efforts within our communities, whether it’s gardening, whether it’s eggs, chickens, things like that,” he said. “You’re starting to see more and more of this community, urban farming that’s happening.
“This is a good thing, and I think that as a city we need to look at it,” he added. “And I would hope that our city manager, and our mayor would be encouraged to look at avenues to cultivate and motivate and encourage these types of initiatives within our community, because it’s on our doorstep.”
Councilor Bruce Huff said Davis’ daughter had invited him to the group’s community garden. He planted fresh vegetables for an hour and enjoyed the experience.
“I know the importance of healthy eating,” he said. “Some things we took for granted as kids — neighbors having gardens and different things, and fresh vegetables all the time. And I’m sure all of us are much healthier than some of our kids are now. So thank you for all you’re doing.”
Mayor Teresa Tomlinson said Gutowski was not the first resident to bring up the issue, and the city has been looking into it.
“In fact, I would venture to say there are dozens, if not hundreds of citizens, in non-compliance with the ordinance,” she said. “They have chickens in their yards and all over ... because they don’t realize we have this ordinance.
“Unless someone calls to complain, we usually don’t have special enforcement snooping around in people’s backyards, “ she said. “... Anytime you have broad-based non-compliance in your community that’s a problem because people don’t want to be lawless. They want to be good citizens, so it means you have to look at things.”
Tomlinson said the group would need a legislative sponsor for the proposed amendment, and recommended that members speak with councilors who are interested.
Councilor Evelyn “Mimi” Woodson said 12 chickens seemed like a lot to have on a one-quarter acre lot.
“I don’t have nothing against them,” she said of the chickens. “I come from Puerto Rico. ... So it’s not unusual for me. But in an urban community I think 12 chickens would be too much.”
She said a property with 12 chickens, four ducks, two turkeys and two geese would seem more like a farm.
Gutowski said that would be the maximum, and probably not the norm.
“I understand and I agree with what you’re saying,” Woodson said. “I’m kind of on a health-kick, myself, right now. So I can understand.
“I’m just concerned about the numbers,” she continued. “And I’d like to hear what my constituents have to say, because in some neighborhoods I don’t think people would be very open, even though it’s a great health issue.”
