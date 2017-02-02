Local

February 2, 2017 12:12 PM

Atlanta Braves, Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta will team to bring special activities to SunTrust Park

By Larry Gierer

A pact between the Atlanta Braves and Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta will bring baseball-themed activities for children to the new SunTrust Park.

According to a new release, a large kid-friendly area hosted by Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta will have the first-ever zip line and climbing tower inside a professional sporting venue.

Visitors will be able to use the new Braves app to reserve a timeslot.

There will also be a batting cage and a variety of interactive games.

The team is also bringing back a longtime tradition of kids running the bases after Sunday games.

The Braves also announced it will host the Georgia/Georgia Tech baseball game on May 7.

The first home game of the season for the Atlanta Braves is April 14.

