Retirement reception planned for retiring Auburn city manager

The city manager in Auburn, Ala., is retiring effective March 1 and a reception will be held in the Auburn Public Library to honor him.
According to a new release, the reception for Charles M. Duggan Jr. will be on Feb. 8 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. CST.
Duggan became Auburn city manager in February 2006 but has worked with the city for 28 years beginning as a part-time employee in the Parks and Recreation Department.
He was named assistant city manager in 2005 after having served as an administrator on the city’s IT staff.
During his tenure as city manager, more than 4,400 new jobs have been announced with 22 new companies locating in Auburn and 69 companies expanding.
