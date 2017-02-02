Did you know there’s a Black HIV/AIDS Awareness Day?

National Black HIV/AIDS Awareness Day is Tuesday.
This year’s theme is I Am My Brother’s and Sister’s Keeper: Fight HIV/AIDS, which emphasizes the role that everyone can play in HIV prevention.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention encourages everyone to:
▪ Get the facts about HIV/AIDS. More than 1.2 million people in the U.S. are living with HIV. Of these people, 13 percent did not know they were infected. In 2015, African Americans made up only 13 percent of the U.S. population but had 45 percent of all new HIV diagnoses.
▪ Everyone should know their HIV status. The CDC recommends HIV testing as part of routine health care. Ask to be tested. Rapid tests can provide results in as little as 20 minutes. Free or low cost testing is available.
▪ Talking openly about HIV helps confront the stigma that is still often associated with the disease. Research shows that communication between partners is associated with reduced risk of HIV transmission and increased HIV testing. If someone shares they are HIV positive, return that trust with respect.
▪ When used correctly and consistently, latex condoms are highly effective in protecting against HIV and many other sexually transmitted diseases (STDs). PrEP or pre-exposure prophylaxis – a once daily pill available by prescription – is another very effective prevention option for those who do not have HIV and who are at high risk for infection. PEP, or post-exposure prophylaxis, can keep those who may have been exposed to HIV from becoming infected.
▪ There are very effective treatments available today to help people with HIV live long and healthy lives. Ongoing antiretroviral (ARV) treatment, prescribed medications that lower the level of HIV in the body, plays an important role in the prevention of HIV. Those taking ARV’s daily and have a low or non-detectable viral load can reduce the chance of passing the virus to others by as much as 96 percent.
The West Central Health District’s Clinical Services Prevention Program will be providing free Rapid HIV testing. No appointments are needed. Testing will be: Tuesday, Feb. 7, and Wednesday, Feb. 8, from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., and 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. District Clinical Services is located on the second floor of the Health and Human Services Building, 2100 Comer Ave., in Columbus. For more information about testing, call 706-321-6411.
