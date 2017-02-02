Free sausage biscuits Monday at Bojangles’

Monday is Free Sausage Biscuit Day at Columbus area Bojangles’ locations.
All day Feb. 6, free sausage biscuits, one per person, will be offered at Bojangles’ with no purchase necessary.
There are four local stores operated by franchisee 3HS Operations LLC.
Columbus restaurants are located at 7660 Schomberg Road, 2883 Airport Thruway, and 3264 Victory Drive. The Opelika, Ala. location is at 2484 Pepperell Parkway.
“We love being part of the Columbus and Opelika communities, and this sausage biscuit offer if our way of saying ‘thank you.’” said 3HS Operations Chief Operating Officer Patrick Cline.
Larry Gierer: 706-571-8581, @lagierer
Comments