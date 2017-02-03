Firefighter steps up into ‘toughest job in the department’

Firefighter Steven Hodge took the big step up to sergeant Friday at a promotion ceremony at the Columbus Fire and EMS Department’s training facility on Third Avenue.
The department has 63 sergeants, each responsible for one of the city’s 21 fire suppression vehicles during his shift, Fire Chief Jeff Meyer said. HE said the department usually “saves up” promotions and does them in groups, but he felt like this position needed to be filled without delay.
Meyer called Hodge “an outstanding firefighter and a model citizen.”
“He’s an excellent employee who does a great job for the department and for the citizens of Columbus,” Meyer said.
Assistant Chief Robert Futrell said sergeant is the “toughest job in the department” because of the amount of knowledge and diligence needed to care for, drive and operate the complex firefighting vehicles they are responsible for.
“He’s responsible for up to $1 million worth of equipment and he has to know it front-to-back,” Assistant Chief Robert Futrell said. “And he has to drive that monster safely through the streets of Columbus.”
Futrell listed many other duties a sergeant carries, including being responsible for knowing all of the streets in his station’s district and knowing the best and safest reroutes to every one of them.
“These are just a few of your responsibilities,” Futrell said to Hodge. “Now that I’ve said all that, are you sure you still want to be promoted?”
Hodge, apparently a man of few words, said he didn’t have much to say, other than to thank everyone who helped him get to this point in his career.
“Now let’s eat some cake,” he said.
Mike Owen: 706-571-8570, @mikeowenle
