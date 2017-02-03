Sanford Bishop gets Army’s top civilian honor

The Acting Secretary of the Army, Robert M. Speer, presented U.S. Rep. Sanford Bishop with the Army Distinguished Civilian Service Medal on Thursday, according to a release.
The medal was awarded for Bishop’s work on the Fiscal Year 2017 Military Construction and Veterans Affairs Appropriations bill, which among many other provisions included full funding for military family housing construction. This honor is the highest form of recognition that can be given by the Secretary of the Army to civilians.
“The Distinguished Civilian Service Award reflects extraordinary devotion to duty and extraordinary contributions to the effectiveness and efficiency of Department of the Army operations and the economy,” the release states. “To receive this award is considered extremely prestigious within the Department of the Army.”
“It is with great humility that I receive this award,” Bishop said. “I thank our service members and their families who have served and continue to serve our country. I have worked hard to ensure our Army personnel are provided the resources they need. However, they are the ones that tirelessly carryout the mission day-in and day-out, and it is important that we never forget or overlook their commitment and sacrifice in defense of our nation.”
Speer said the reflects the Army’s appreciation for Bishop’s work in support of the Army.
“His efforts within the House Appropriations Subcommittee for MILCON/VA in support of the Army, will have lasting positive impact on the Army and its soldiers,” Speer said. “I am grateful for his friendship and steadfast support. I am confident he will continue to be a strong advocate for the U.S. Army and its soldiers, civilians, and families."
Bishop currently serves as co-chair of the Congressional Military Family Caucus. Earlier in his congressional career, he also served on the House Veterans Affairs Committee, the House Appropriations Defense Subcommittee, and the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence.
