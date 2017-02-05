Auburn library honors 1957 national football championship with special exhibit

The Ralph Brown Draughon Library on the campus of Auburn University is featuring a special exhibit commemorating the school’s national football championship in 1957.
The exhibit is call "Shug's Men.”
Ralph “Shug” Jordan was the head coach of that undefeated team 60 years ago.
Among the items on display are a signed team football, team photograph, player and coach quotes, football programs and pictures of notable players who led the team to victory.
A special digital enhancement allows visitors to use their mobile devices to scan a QR code that takes them to highlights of the Auburn vs. Georgia Tech game; clips from the last reunion the players had; and their memories of the 1957 championship.
The exhibit was researched and assembled by library technician Jennifer Wiggins.
The "Shug's Men" exhibit is located on the first floor of the library and will be there all year.
Larry Gierer: 706-571-8581, @lagierer
Comments