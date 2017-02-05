Columbus Hospice bringing Martina McBride, Josh Turner to Columbus Civic Center

Country singers Martina McBride and Josh Turner will be performing June 24 at the Columbus Civic Center.
The popular recording artists are being brought here by Columbus Hospice for its annual Denim & Diamonds fundraiser.
McBride in well known for hit songs such as “Wild Angels,” “This One’s For the Girls,” “Independence Day,” and “Safe in the Arms of Love.”
Turner has had big hits such as “Would You Go With Me,” “Why Don’t We Just Dance,” and “Firecracker.”
According to the Columbus Hospice website, tickets will be sale soon. Sponsors are being sought.
For more information, visit www.columbushospice.com.
Larry Gierer: 706-571-8581, @lagierer
