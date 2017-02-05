Chicken Salad Chick is named fastest growing company led by University of Georgia alum

Chicken Salad Chick is No. 1.
The University of Georgia Alumni Association recognized the 100 fastest growing companies owned or operated by UGA alumni at a ceremony Saturday at the Atlanta Marriott Marquis.
According to a story on the school’s website, the 2017 fastest-growing business is Chicken Salad Chick helmed by president and CEO Scott Deviney, who received his degree in economics from UGA's Terry College of Business in 1995.
The company is based in Auburn, Ala. and was started by a stay-at-home mom Stacy Brown and her software salesman husband Kevin Brown after selling chicken salad at PTA meetings.
To date, the company operates 62 restaurants and has sold 146 franchises in eight states, selling chicken salad in 15 flavor profiles. In 2016, Chicken Salad Chick landed at No. 37 on Inc. Magazine's annual list of the 500 fastest-growing companies in the U.S., raking in $9.8 million in 2015, with a growth rate of more than 6,000 percent in the past three years.
The company has also been named one of FastCasual.com's top Movers and Shakers and one of Nation's Restaurant News' 2015 Breakout Brands.
Nominations for the 2017 Bulldog 100 were accepted between February and May 2016. To be considered for the list, each organization must have been in business for at least five years, experienced revenues in excess of $100,000 for the calendar year 2013 and be owned or operated by a former UGA student who either owns at least 50 percent of the company or is the CEO, president or managing partner. The Bulldog 100 recognizes the fastest-growing businesses regardless of size by focusing on a three-year compounded annual growth rate.
Approximately 490 nominations were received for the 2017 Bulldog 100. The class includes companies of all sizes, providing services and products in a variety of industries, including pharmaceuticals, law, IT, consulting, retail and pest control. Companies as far west as California and as far northeast as New York made the list this year. The average compounded annual growth rate for this year's Bulldog 100 businesses was 44 percent.
To view the complete list of 2017 Bulldog 100 businesses or nominate a business for the 2018 Bulldog 100, see www.alumni.uga.edu/b100.
