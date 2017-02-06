Around Town: Valentine’s flowers, Arbor Day trees, Outdoor Learning Trail

Save on Valentine’s Days Flowers
Offers.com shares these tips for saving on those flowers for your Valentine:
▪ Buy early: Take advantage of discounts flower retailers may offer. You also want to make sure your delivery can be made on Valentine’s Day.
▪ Choose a different delivery day: Instead of having flowers sent on Valentine’s Day, have them delivered a day or two before. You can also deliver in-person and enjoy the reaction of your recipient.
▪ Shop online: Don’t have time to price check every local florist-online retailers like 1-800-Flowers, FTD and ProFlowers give you the chance to shop and compare prices and variety.
▪ Skip the vase: Many florists will try and upcharge you the price of a vase to include in your delivery. Chances are good that you have a vase lying around the house to show off your floral arrangement that is just as good as one from the florist.
▪ Use a coupon: It may be difficult to find a coupon for shopping local but online coupons are plentiful. Score 20 percent off with an FTD coupon, A ProFlowers coupon or 25 percent off early orders from 1-800-Flowers.com.
▪ Shop local: Local florists may have a different selection of flowers than what you can find online. You can score a great deal on flowers that are considered to be in-season in the region.
▪ Skip roadside stands: Avoid buying these flowers as they are known to be of poorer quality and are quick to die. And if they are outside of a cold cooler, they lose life every minute they are outside that cold.
▪ Florist add-ons: Skip buying add-ons like teddy bears, chocolates and balloons. The florist add-ons are often sub par to retailers who specialize in these types of things. Try Shari’s Berries for chocolate dipped berries. And there’s a coupon as well.
▪ Ask for replacements: You wouldn’t go to the deli and be satisfied with a bad cut of meat. If you are unsatisfied with the quality of the bouquet, or even a single flower within the arrangement, say something. It’s your right as the consumer to be pleased with your purchase. If you don’t want a replacement, ask for a discount.
▪ One love, one rose: If you’re strapped for cash or your significant other doesn’t like flowers, buying a single rose will save you tons but also still show your special someone you care.
▪ Paper bouquet: Is your valentine allergic to flowers or otherwise despises real flowers? Creating a custom paper bouquet for your sweet is a great way to show that you put effort into your gift.
▪ Mix it up: Bouquets made from the same flower, in the same color, are seen as more traditional gifts and thus more popular. To pinch a few pennies, opt for a mixed bouquet of different flowers and different colors.
The ten most popular Valentine’s Day flowers are: Rose, Peony, Orchid, Lily, Sunflower, Tulip, Daisy, Iris, Hydrangea and Violet
Arbor Day Foundation
Join the Arbor Day Foundation as a way to get in the mood for spring planting. Anyone who joins the Foundation in February will receive ten free Colorado blue spruce trees or ten free red bud trees to plan. The free trees are part of the nonprofit Foundation’s Trees for America campaign. The Tree City USA program has supported community forestry throughout the country for the past 40 years. The trees will be shipped postpaid at the right time for planting, between March 1 and May 31, along with planting instructions. The 6- to 12-inch trees are guaranteed to grow, or they will be replaced free of charge. Members also receive a subscription to the Foundation’s bimonthly publication “Arbor Day” and “The Tree Book” which contains information about planting and care. Membership is $10. Deadline is Feb. 28. visit arborday.org/february
MLK Jr. Outdoor Learning Trail
Join Columbus State University students to help identify important places and people around the Martin Luther King Jr. Outdoor Learning Trail. The goal is to create a heritage map and tour. The meeting will be 5-7 p.m. Feb. 15 at the Carver High School cafeteria. The public is invited. For further details, contact Ronzell Buckner at 706-442-8044.
