1 year later police still searching for missing Eufaula man

Darion Dawkins of Eufaula, Ala. has been missing for one year.
His family has planned a vigil for him Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. CST at the Eufaula police station.
On the Eufaula Police Department Facebook page, police say leads are still being followed and individuals are being questioned.
Police believe there are individuals locally with information about Dawkins and they are urged to come forward.
There remains a reward for information .
Information may be left anonymously by calling the Eufaula Police Department Tip Line at 334-687-7100.
