Columbus group plans rally calling for the defunding of Planned Parenthood

A group of Columbus pro-life activists will hold a rally on Veterans Parkway next week calling for the defunding of Planned Parenthood.
The event is one of over 200 rallies being coordinated nationwide by the #ProtestPP Coalition, according to a news release issued by the local Chattahoochee Valley United for Life. It will be held Feb. 11 from 10 am. to noon at 6783 Veterans Parkway.
“Congressional leaders are working to cut funding for the controversial organization as part of the budget reconciliation process, while preserving the assistance this funding is meant to provide for poor women,” organizers wrote in the news releases. “Rallies will be held nationwide on February 11 in over 200 cities from coast to coast, supporting the defunding effort and educating the public about Planned Parenthood’s central role in the abortion industry and their long record of unethical activity.”
#ProtestPP is a coalition of state and national pro-life groups, headed by three national pro-life activist organizations: Citizens for a Pro-Life Society, Created Equal, and the Pro-Life Action League, according to the news release. An organization called “40 Days for Life” is also a partner.
Rachael Lane of Chattahoochee Valley United for Life said every dollar taken from Planned Parenthood would be redirected to federally qualified health centers that provide a wide range of services without doing abortions.
“Planned Parenthood claims that American women rely on them for healthcare, but in fact four out of five women will never set foot in a Planned Parenthood facility,” she said in the news release. “The effort to defund Planned Parenthood has nothing to do with taking healthcare away from women. It’s about taking tax dollars away from the nation’s largest abortion chain.”
