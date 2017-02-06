Meet Tiny: She's a big dog with a bigger personality, and in need of a forever home

Tiny is a Cane Corso/mix and has been at PAWS Humane for more than 150 days. Kati Morrell, adoptions manager at PAWS Humane, introduces us to Tiny and explains the medical issue that has given pause to those considering adopting her. If you are interested in meeting or adopting Tiny, PAWS Humane is open Monday-Friday from 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m.-5 p.m., and Sunday from 12-5 p.m. You may also contact them at (706) 565-0035 or at adoptions@pawshumane.org. PAWS Humane is located at 4900 Milgen Road about 1/4 mile East of Cooper Creek Park.