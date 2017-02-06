Meet Tiny: She's a big dog with a bigger personality, and in need of a forever home

Tiny is a Cane Corso/mix and has been at PAWS Humane for more than 150 days. Kati Morrell, adoptions manager at PAWS Humane, introduces us to Tiny and explains the medical issue that has given pause to those considering adopting her. If you are interested in meeting or adopting Tiny, PAWS Humane is open Monday-Friday from 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m.-5 p.m., and Sunday from 12-5 p.m. You may also contact them at (706) 565-0035 or at adoptions@pawshumane.org. PAWS Humane is located at 4900 Milgen Road about 1/4 mile East of Cooper Creek Park.
Walking to school earns local school award and recognition

Cpl. Robert Green of the Columbus Police Department presented Thursday morning Wynnton Arts Academy an award naming Wynnton Arts Academy as the local 2016 International Walk to School Champion. Representatives from the Columbus Police Department and Georgia Safe Routes to School presented the award during a morning assembly in the school's auditorium. In October 2016, roughly 120 students, faculty and community members walked from Wynnton Road United Methodist Church to the school with a police escort.

Homeless in Alabama: Volunteers search Phenix City riverbank, other locations during annual homeless count

Home for Good conducts annual count of region’s homeless population. As organizers fanned out to count the Chattahoochee Valley homeless population on Wednesday morning, an effort was made to count those on the Alabama side. Just after 6 a.m. about a half dozen volunteers working with Home for Good, a United Way of the Chattahoochee Valley agency tasked with carrying out the city of Columbus’ 10-year plan to end homelessness, spent considerable time and effort along the Alabama riverbank.

