Tyler and Rubble are PAWS Humane’s pets of the week

Meet Tyler and Rubble, PAWS Humane’s pets of the week.
Tyler the cat’s most endearing bad habit is modesty.
His dream job: Economist.
Most lovable trait: Affectionate.
About me: Hi, my name is Tyler. I’m a 9-month-old kitty looking for a new home. I’m a bit reserved at first, but once I get to know you, I will ask for head scratches and a lap to sit in. I will say, I’m lonely here at PAWS with no children or furry friends to play with. Hopefully, my new home will have some. My adoption fee is just $14 until February 14th, so please come by and visit me.
Rubble the dog’s most endearing bad habit: Enthusiasm.
Dream job: Paramedic.
Most lovable trait: Good-hearted.
About me: Hi there, my name is Rubble. I’m a 1-year-old German Shepherd mix looking for an active family to call my own. I enjoy play time outside and going on runs. The people at PAWS say I’m pretty well trained, and know many different commands. I get along great with other dogs, and would prefer a furry brother or sister in my new home. My adoption fee is only $14 until February 14th AND I’m already neutered, vaccinated and microchipped. What a deal!
Mike Owen: 706-571-8570, @mikeowenle
