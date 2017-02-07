Deadline nears for tickets to Youth of the Year celebration

The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Chattahoochee Valley will conduct its fourth annual Youth of the Year and Hall of Fame Celebration next week, and Thursday is the deadline to purchase tickets.
Tickets still are available for the Feb. 16 event at the National Infantry Museum & Soldier Center, 1775 Legacy Way, adjacent to Fort Benning, in Columbus. The reception is scheduled to start at 5:30 p.m., followed by the dinner and awards ceremony at 6:30 p.m.
The finalists for the 2017 Youth of the Year award are Destiny Baker, La’Kayla Carter, Tia Nick and MaKaylah Robinson. The selection criteria include contributions to family, school, community and the Boys & Girls Clubs, as well as overcoming personal challenges and obstacles, according to the organization’s news release.
A the event, the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Chattahoochee Valley will induct the late Janet Bowers Hollis into its hall of fame. She was the first female member of the BGCCV board of directors.
Individual tickets cost $100. Sponsorships range from $1,500 to $5,000. All proceeds from the event support the BGCCV’s local programs, which teach skills and provide resources for more than 2,000 at-risk youth each year, the news release says.
To purchase tickets, click on the event’s logo at www.bgc-colsga.org. For more information, call the BGCCV at 706-596-9330.
