Which is more sexually diseased, Alabama or Georgia?

Just in time for Valentine's Day, a website has announced that both Alabama and Georgia have made the Top 10 list of Most Sexually Diseased States in America, according to a release.
BackgroundChecks.org ranked the ranked the cities using a combination of sexually transmitted disease data published by the CDC, local county and state health data, and social media surveys, to create a comprehensive look at the state of STDs in the U.S.
Georgia ranked No. 7 on the top 10 most diseased states list while Alabama ranked 10th.
The top 10 are Alaska, Louisiana, North Carolina, Mississippi, New Mexico, South Carolina, Georgia, Oklahoma, Arkansas, and Alabama.
The states with the least problematic STD problems were New Hampshire, West Virginia, Maine, Vermont, Utah, Idaho, Wyoming, Massachusetts, Connecticut and New Jersey.
The rankings were based on cases of chlamydia and gonorrhea, the release states.
"Everyone should enjoy themselves this Valentine's Day", said Trent Wilson, co-author of the research. "We just want people to be a little bit more aware and take the necessary precautions. The amount of STDs out there are staggering, and it's all completely preventable."
STDs reached an all time high in 2016, according to data released late last year by the CDC. Much of the rise has been attributed to "hook up" apps such as Tindr and Grindr.
The full report, with graphics is available here.
