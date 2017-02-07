5,000 thespians coming to Columbus this week

The Georgia Thespian Conference will be bringing more than 5,000 student thespians to downtown Columbus this week.
The Columbus Georgia Convention and Trade Center will be hosting the event Feb. 9-11.
According to the Columbus Convention & Visitors Bureau, 2,767 hotel rooms will be filled thanks to the event. The economic impact for the the city will be close to $1.7 million.
The conference features numerous productions, dramatic and musical, presented by high school students from throughout Georgia.
There will be a variety of workshops led by theater professionals from around the country that include acting, singing, dancing, makeup, set design and more.
A news release from the center say that it will serve more than 21,000 meals during the event, sbout 8,000 pounds of food will be prepared. About 1,350 gallons of tea will be and served.
