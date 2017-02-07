Search continues to find executive director forYMCA

The search continues for a new executive director for the YMCA of Metro Columbus.
David Steele, who had held the position since 1992, died at 61 in October.
“David is a hard man to replace,” said Mario Davis, chairman of the YMCA board.
Davis said about 50 people from across the country have applied in the national search.
“We are in the middle of the search process. We feel that we have got some talented people interested,” Davis said.
He said the list of qualified candidates has been narrowed and that a selection should come sometime this summer.
“It takes time to make sure you get the right fit,” Davis said.
Steele came to Columbus after working at the Northside YMCA in Atlanta and the YMCA in Sarasota, Fla. before that.
During his time here, Steele oversaw a massive restoration of the D.A. Turner YMCA on Warm Springs Road and the building of the John P. Thayer YMCA downtown.
