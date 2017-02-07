LaGrange College to have ribbon cutting, open house for science facilities Feb. 17

A ribbon cutting and open house at LaGrange College for the new laboratory sciences facility and renovated Callaway Science Building is scheduled for Feb. 17.
The ceremony in LaGrange, Ga. will be at 3:30 p.m. on the corner of Vernon Street and College Avenue.
The project had a $21 million price tag.
According to a story on the school website, the new building houses laboratories for biology, ecology, physiology, microbiology chemistry and immunology as well as research space and offices for science faculty.
The current science building contains a modern classroom learning environment for science and mathematics students. It will continue to serve as classroom space for all of the sciences and as home for computational mathematics and physics.
School president Dan McAlexander said members of the community will be impressed by what they see.
“Everything is designed to enhance the student learning experience in class, in the halls or while working with faculty members,” said McAlexander in the news release.
Founded in 1831, LaGrange College is the oldest private college in Georgia.
