Standoff at West Point Motel ends

A standoff at the West Point Motel in Troup County has ended.
William “Billy” Eugene Boyette Jr. is dead by what authorities believe to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound and Mary Michele Craig Rice is in custody.
According to the Associated Press, Boyette was a suspect in the deaths of Alicia Greer and Jacqueline Moore in Milton, Fla. and Peggy Broz in Lillian, Ala.
The car in which they were believed to be traveling in was spotted earlier in the day by police.
