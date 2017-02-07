Former nursing supervisor at St. Francis recognized with scouting award

Rex Milner was posthumously presented the 2017 William H. Spurgeon III Award on Tuesday for leading hundreds of young men and women to healthcare careers.
Until his death at age 57 in 2015, Milner guided the Medical Explorer Post at St. Francis Hospital for 28 years. The award is the highest National Exploring recognition for individuals and organizations contributing significant leadership to the exploring program. It is the first honor presented in the Boy Scouts of America’s Chattahoochee Council.
Keith Higgins, the current post adviser at St. Francis, presented a plaque to Milner’s widow, Susanne, and daughter, Savannah, during a 7 p.m. ceremony in the auditorium at the hospital’s Butler Pavilion.
“I always knew he was so loved here but very much loved and missed,” Susanne said to about 60 employees, scouts, law enforcement personnel and others supporters of the Explorer program. “He was an inspiration and he still inspires us.”
Even when Milner wasn’t at work, Susanne said her husband was good at making their vacations exciting, fun and spontaneous. He brought that same excitement to the Explorer program that averages about 40 young men and women each year. This year the program has 80 young people.
Milner worked as a registered nurse in the emergency department, intensive care and the outpatient department. He started the Medical Explorer Post in 1986, introducing young people to health care careers.
Matt Hunt, who worked in the cardiovascular lab and knew Milner for about eight years, remembered his smile. “Almost every time he came in, he was smiling,” Hunt said. “He was always here and always smiling.”
He always had a positive energy no matter what the staff faced each day. “Dealing with what we deal with on a daily basis, he was a master at it,” Hunt said.
Scott Hampton, 58, said he had known Milner for almost 28 years while he worked as a staffing secretary. “I’ve been as close to Rex as I’ve been to some of my family,” he said.
Hampton said he saw Milner at work and outside of work. “We spent a lot of time in the office, playing golf and all kinds of stuff,” he said. “He was a good guy.”
Higgins, patient care director at the hospital, said another side of Milner was felt with families dealing with grief. “He was good with families and patients,” he said. “You would see him take a distraught family member and take the time to get them back. He had that ability to listen and provide comfort for people.”
