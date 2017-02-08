Tornado drill postponed because of possible severe weather

Today’s planned statewide tornado drill has been postponed due to the possibility of severe weather, the Georgia Emergency Management Agency announced.
The drill will be held Friday at 9 a.m., weather permitting.
According to the National Weather Service Peachtree City office, there is small potential for severe weather across parts of Georgia through Wednesday night. The postponement of the statewide test will alleviate any potential confusion, should actual severe weather occur on Wednesday, GEMA said.
THe local forecast calls for cloudy skies and a 20 percent chance of rain with a high of 74, according to the National Weather Service.
