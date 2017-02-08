911 calls in lawmaker’s shooting reveal more information on shooter

Audio recordings of the 911 calls reporting the Jan. 26 shooting of state Rep. Gerald Greene (R-Cuthbert) in Columbus reveal the shooter was a black male who fled the scene on foot, running up 30th Avenue toward the North Lumpkin area.
The Ledger-Enquirer obtained the audio recording through the Georgia Open Records law.
Police received two 911 calls reporting the shooting – one from the Foxes Cinema, behind which Greene was apparently shot and robbed and one from the 30th Avenue Liquor Store, where Greene fled the shooter.
The call from the cinema came from a male employee who told police he had not witnessed the incident and was only reporting what he had been told.
Asked for a description of the perpetuator, the man said, “I ain’t seen nothing, I’m just doing my work. “
“Are you sure he was shot or stabbed?” the 911 operator asked.
“I really don’t know. I’m just telling you what they’re telling me,” the man said.
The call from 30th Avenue Liquor Store, where Greene fled after the shooting, provided police with more information.
“I’m at 30th Avenue Package Store and I have a customer who has been shot,” a woman tells the 911 operator.
“Do you have him with you?”
“Yes, I have him inside sitting down.”
“Stay on the line.”
“He’s a white older guy.”
“I have him inside the liquor store with me. It happened outside in the parking lot as he was getting out of his car.”
“Was he robbed or anything?”
“He said he was robbed.”
“The person who robbed him, where is he at?”
“I don’t know. He said he took off.”
“Did he see which way he went?”
“He said down 30th Avenue.”
“Was he a black male? White male?”
After presumably asking Greene, and some back and forth, she replies, “He was black guy. He said he took his phone.”
Initial reports indicated that Greene was shot during a robbery at a Victory Drive convenience store. But police reports indicate that the shooting happened in the parking lot behind the Foxes Cinema, an adult video and novelties shop tucked between two Victory Drive strip clubs.
Police reports of the incident list the address at which it occurred as 3009 Victory Drive, which is the address of the Foxes Cinema, which boasts of offering DVDs, “mags,” toys and video booths. But police responded to the 30th Avenue Liquor Store at 3001 Victory Drive, where Greene had run to escape the gunman, he told police.
Harish Bherida, owner of the liquor store, which is two doors down from the Foxes Cinema, said Greene was in considerable pain when he limped into his store after being shot.
Bherida said he was sitting in his office in the rear of the store when someone came running into the store saying someone was shooting in the parking lot. Then his wife, who was very agitated, came to him with the same news.
“At first I thought someone was shooting in the store and that was why my wife was screaming,” Bherida said. “But then Mr. Green came in and said some black guy shot him, and snatched his phone and lottery ticket.”
“I saw that he was bleeding heavily, crying a lot, saying he was in a lot of pain.”
Security camera video from the liquor store shows Greene limping up to the main counter and saying something through the glass screen, then come around to a side area where there is a door leading into the clerk’s area. As he approaches the door, Bherida is seen coming out and helping Greene. An unidentified man then comes out of the area with a chair and Bherida helps Greene to sit and take the load off his wounded leg.
Greene was then treated and released from the Midtown Medical Center.
Greene was reportedly carrying several thousand dollars meant for storm victims in his south Georgia district at the time of the shooting, and Associated Press reported. He told police none of the relief funds were taken.
The lawmaker from Cuthbert has served in the House for 33 years, representing House District 151. The district covers parts of Calhoun, Clay, Early, Quitman, Randolph, Stewart, Terrell, Webster and part of Dougherty County.
