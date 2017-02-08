Columbus-area homeless count shows improvement from previous year

The Columbus area homeless population, according to a snapshot count conducted last month, decreased from the previous year, the Chattahoochee Valley agency charged with the count reported on Wednesday.
Home for Good, an agency under the United Way of the Chattahoochee Valley, surveyed 282 people who identified themselves as homeless on Jan. 24 and 25. Of that number, 209 were sheltered and 73 claimed to be unsheltered during what is termed the “Point in Time” count.
“This year’s Point In Time Count indicated that the work we’re doing is making a difference in the community,” said Pat Frey, Executive Director of Home For Good. “The number of homeless individuals surveyed is decreasing each year and we will continue to work with local agencies to make sure those numbers keep dropping.”
In late January 2016, the count identified 303 homeless individuals. In 2011, a few years after the count began, more than 500 individuals identified as homeless, according to Home for Good.
More than 75 local volunteers from a number of agencies who work with the homeless population participated in the count. This year, greater resources from volunteers and law enforcement were used to do a more accurate count on the Alabama side.
“The Point In Time Count would not have been possible without the commitment of volunteers, law enforcement, and local agencies” said Scott Ferguson, President & CEO of United Way of the Chattahoochee Valley. “The decrease in homelessness is truly remarkable and is a reflection of the hard work done by local providers and Home For Good.”
Data collected is used to identify and help assist those who are homeless. The information is also share with the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development and used to acquire federal funding for local agencies.
