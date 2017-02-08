CSU plays key role in thespian conference

The Georgia Thespian Conference is bringing more than 5,000 student thespians to downtown Columbus this week, and the economic impact for the city will be close to $1.7 million.
According to the Columbus Convention & Visitors Bureau, 2,767 hotel rooms will be filled during the event, which is taking place Thursday-Saturday.
It is an event in which the Columbus State University Theatre Department and College of the Arts play a key role.
Richard Baxter, the dean of the College of the Arts, said in an email that the school’s 170 theatre majors and 12 faculty members provide more than 1,300 hours of volunteer work to make the conference a success.
The College of the Arts also provides classrooms and three stages in the Riverside Theatre Complex to the thespians at no rental charge.
The thespians hire CSU police for security and the university provides additional police coverage which is not charged to the thespians.
For nine consecutive years, the Columbus Georgia Convention and Trade Center has hosted the event, which features numerous dramatic and musical productions presented by high school students from throughout Georgia.
There will be a variety of workshops that include acting, singing, dancing, makeup, set design and more.
More than 80 theater professionals and educators from across the country will be leading the workshops.
The Georgia conference is the nation’s second largest thespian conference.
The list of this year’s guest artists includes Tony Award-winning actor Shuler Hensley, who has appeared most recently in “Elementary” and “The OA.”
While at the conference, hundreds of students will audition for some of the country’s most renowned university and conservatory theater programs.
Stages at the RiverCenter for the Performing Arts and Springer Opera House will showcase dozens of selected school productions, ranging from classic and contemporary Broadway musicals and plays to short, experimental pieces.
Rooms at the trade center and downtown Marriott will host workshops and exhibits.
A news release from the trade center said it will serve more than 21,000 meals during the event and about 8,000 pounds of food will be prepared. About 1,350 gallons of tea will be served.
