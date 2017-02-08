Judge slams government over delays involving detained immigrant

A United States magistrate judge unloaded on a Department of Justice attorney Wednesday morning while hearing the case of a Jamaican immigrant who been in federal custody for more than three years.
Magistrate Judge M. Stephen Hyles became agitated by months of delays in the case of Nigel Harrison, who lawfully entered the country in 2006. Harrison, a commercial truck driver in the Atlanta area, was convicted of theft by taking in DeKalb County Superior Court in September 2013 and sentenced to two years probation and no jail time.
On Nov. 18, 2013, Harrison was taken into custody by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents while performing court-ordered community service in downtown Decatur, Ga.
He has been in federal custody since that time.
Harrison, serving as his own attorney, filed a writ of habeas corpus with the U.S. District Court, Middle District of Georgia in April 2016, claiming that he is being unlawfully detained. He was in Hyles’ third-floor courtroom Wednesday in the Columbus federal courthouse. Theo Nickerson, a U.S. Department of Justice attorney out of Washington D.C., represented the government via telephone conference call, which she was 20 minutes late joining.
Hyles appeared to start the hearing agitated and remained that way when he abruptly adjourned the proceedings, putting the government and its attorney on notice. Hyles took exception with the fact that Harrison asked for bond in June 2015 and that appeal is still pending.
His case is also still in front of the U.S. Immigration Board of Appeals, which has yet to rule on his deportation.
“Does 20 months in custody awaiting a bond seem like a reasonable time for that to be pending?” Hyles asked Nickerson.
She paused, then said, “It seems on the lengthy end.”
Hyles then questioned if Harrison was receiving due process and questioned why the government didn’t take action on the case back in April.
“It is a casual approach to a grave and serious matter,” Hyles said.
Hyles gave the government seven days to provide relief to Harrison, now 30.
Hyles common law wife, Angel Brown of metro Atlanta, was in the courtroom with her mother and yelled “Thank you, judge,” as Hyles left the bench.
Hyles has been involved in a number of the immigration detainee cases. He currently has at least 85 open cases, an extraordinarily high number for a single federal court. Many of those cases come out of the Stewart Detention Center, a private prison located in Lumpkin and operated by Corrections Corporation of America under contract with the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. With a capacity of more than 1,700, it houses immigrant detainees such as Harrison.
While Harrison has remained in custody awaiting his fate, Brown has stood by him, often visiting the detention facility 130 miles south of Atlanta. She seemed surprised by what happened in the court.
“I saw him shaking his leg the whole time,” Brown said of the judge. “I thought, the judge does not seem very happy. I was thinking maybe it was with Nigel. Then I realized it was he was unhappy with the way immigration is not responding in a timely manner.”
It was a small sign, but gave Brown hope that she may soon be reunited with Harrison.
“I felt like he was getting at the fact that it has been too long for no action to be taken on this case,” Brown said. “Nigel has been filing these motions since last year to no response at all. Nobody has responded. He just got his first bail hearing maybe a week ago. And he has been in custody for three years. He was in there without bail.”
For now, Brown is awaiting the court’s next move.
“I love him,” she said. “He’s very different and not like most guys you know. He has a lot of different qualities. He’s very clean, honest, hard working, trustworthy. There are a lot of things I don’t have to worry about with him.”
Chuck Williams: 706-571-8510, @chuckwilliams
Comments