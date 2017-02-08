Columbus group plans workshop on raising backyard chickens in urban setting

Cyndi Price wants people raising backyard chickens to do it right, so she started a Facebook group to educate the community.
The group called, City Chicks, will hold a workshop on Feb. 18 titled “Raising Backyard Chickens: In the City!” The event will be held 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the ColumbusMakesIt makerspace at 716 Front Ave.
Price said urban farmers will be on hand to discuss the benefits of raising one’s own chickens. Topics will include nutrition, housing, care, first aid, supplies and city regulations.
“Having chickens is a growing trend in Columbus, because a lot of people want to eat their food and know where it came from,” Price said Wednesday in a Ledger-Enquirer interview. “So growing chickens to produce your own eggs is a great source of nutrition.”
The workshop comes as Price and other backyard chicken owners are pushing for an amendment to a city ordinance that currently restricts chickens to two acres or more within city limits. A representative from another Facebook group, called Valley Homesteaders, recently appeared before Columbus Council requesting that the ordinance be amended to permit chickens on lots of one-quarter acre or more.
Councilors Glenn Davis and Bruce Huff both seemed favorable to the idea.
“This is something that has caught my attention that I’m interested in, maybe not personally, but from the standpoint of seeing how the younger generation is changing and going more to sustainable efforts within our communities, whether it’s gardening, whether it’s eggs, chickens, things like that,” Davis said. “You’re starting to see more and more of this community, urban farming that’s happening.
“This is a good thing, and I think that as a city we need to look at it,” he added. “And I would hope that our city manager and our mayor would be encouraged to look at avenues to cultivate and motivate and encourage these types of initiatives within our community, because it’s on our doorstep.”
Huff said Davis’ daughter had invited him to the group’s community garden. He planted fresh vegetables for an hour and enjoyed the experience.
“I know the importance of healthy eating,” he said. “Some things we took for granted as kids — neighbors having gardens and different things, and fresh vegetables all the time. And I’m sure all of us are much healthier than some of our kids are now. So thank you for all you’re doing.”
On Tuesday, Ryan Gutowski, a member of Valley Homesteaders, said some members of the group met with a city planner following the meeting, and they plan to ask Councilor Glenn Davis to sponsor an amendment.
On Wednesday, Price had two chicks in the backyard of her Midtown residence. She said the property, which she rents, already had a chicken coop in the back when she moved in.
Price said she purchased the two chicks after a raccoon killed some hens she had on the property in November.
“It’s what happens in nature,” she said. “That’s what happens with wildlife no matter where you live. If you live in the city or the country, there are raccoons.”
Price said chickens are less noisy than dogs, and most neighbors don’t even know when they’re around.
“I had a lot of people that would come to me and ask how to raise chickens, because they just don’t know,” she said. “So I started the chicken group (Facebook) page to help with education. ... We don’t want people to get into it and abandon their chickens. We want them to do it right and do it within regulations.”
Alva James-Johnson: 706-571-8521, @amjreporter
Comments