Police: Missing boy has been found

Columbus Police are reporting that the 10-year-old boy who went missing from the Eagle Trace Apartments in south Columbus Wednesday night has been found.
The police department’s Special Victims Unit posted on its Facebook page on a link to the Ledger-Enquirer’s story about the boy, “He’s been found.”
Ten-year-old Jye Grimes was reported missing from the apartments at 2001 Torch Hill Road, having last been seen at 7:50 Wednesday night.
No further details are available at this time.
Mike Owen: 706-571-8570, @mikeowenle
Comments