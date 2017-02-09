Local

February 9, 2017 9:45 AM

Police: Missing boy has been found

By Mike Owen

Columbus Police are reporting that the 10-year-old boy who went missing from the Eagle Trace Apartments in south Columbus Wednesday night has been found.

The police department’s Special Victims Unit posted on its Facebook page on a link to the Ledger-Enquirer’s story about the boy, “He’s been found.”

Ten-year-old Jye Grimes was reported missing from the apartments at 2001 Torch Hill Road, having last been seen at 7:50 Wednesday night.

No further details are available at this time.

