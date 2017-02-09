Tim Tebow Foundation hosting Night to Shine prom at Cascade Hills Church

Cascade Hills Church in Columbus will host a prom for people with special needs Friday night.
The event is a Tim Tebow Foundation Night to Shine, one of hundreds being held in 50 states and 12 countries.
The prom experience is for people 14 and over and includes the crowning of a king and queen.
Locally, 110 people have registered for the event which will be from 6 p.m. - 9 p.m.
There will be food and dancing.
Crowns and tiaras will be given to each attendee. Members of the Auburn University Women’s basketball team will perform the crowning ceremony.
There will be a hair and make-up station and shoe shine station.
Members of Northside High School’s JROTC will hold sabers for a red carpet walk.
Donations were collected for the event.
Among the sponsors for the event are Matt Gillespie Photography, Moe’s Southwest Grill, Papa John’s, Country’s Barbecue, Publix, Subway, Pat-A-Cakes, Chick-fil-A, Anderson Floral Designs, Dehnam’s Florist,, Mary Raky Consultants, Salon Bellage, Unique Flowers and Gifts and Men’s Warehouse.
Larry Gierer: 706-571-8581, @lagierer
Comments