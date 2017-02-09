Friends open Zeal restaurant near Howard Johnson motel in Columbus

They were pals at Eufaula High School. They stayed close as Auburn University students. Now, Deven Bhatt and Allen Shirley are co-owners of a restaurant.
Zeal opened this week at 1011 Veterans Parkway in Columbus. It is connected to the Howard Johnson motel owned by Bhatt’s family.
“This has been a dream of ours for a long time,” said Bhatt, the general manager.
“We felt this was the right time and the right place, ” added Shirley, the executive chef.
Bhatt has spent a long time in the hotel business and Shirley has 15 years experience cooking in restaurants.
“I’ve done all kinds of restaurants, barbecue places, fine dining,” Shirley said.
This one will feature what Shirley called an international cuisine.
The location was once home to another restaurant, but Bhatt said it has been unoccupied for about four years.
The restaurant features a bar, seats about 40 and is open Monday through Saturday. It opens at 5 p.m. for dinner and closes at 10 p.m., except for Friday and Saturday when it is open an hour longer.
Bhatt said the name Zeal defines how they plan to run the business.
“Everything here will be done with passion,” he said.
Some items on the menu include sweet chili crab wings, deep south egg rolls, coffee rubbed pork chops, shrimp ‘n grits, grilled chicken tikka kabobs, and a cabernet filet.
Or you might just want a hamburger.
There are large salads. There are also desserts.
“We have something for all tastes,” Bhatt said. “We hope people will stop by and give us a try. I think they will be very pleased.”
