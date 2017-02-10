Box Springs man dies in two-vehicle crash on Veterans Parkway

A 56-year-old Box Springs man was killed in a two-vehicle crash early Friday morning on Veterans Parkway, Chief Deputy Coroner Freeman Worley reported.
Bruce Schmidt, 56, was pronounced dead at the scene, Worley said, and the two occupants of the other vehicle were taken to the Midtown Medical Center. No condition reports are available on them.
Schmidt was apparently driving his pickup truck southbound in the northbound lanes of Veterans Parkway when the crash occurred, Worley said. Veterans is divided by a wide grassy median along that stretch.
Schmidt’s body will be taken to the state crime lad in Decatur for an autopsy, and the accident remains under investigation by the Columbus Police Department.
