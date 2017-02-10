Expect loud heavy artillery practice at Fort Benning

The sound of freedom will be getting louder soon, according to a Fort Benning release.
“Proficiency only comes from practice, and this is especially true on the battlefield,” the release states. “That's why our soldiers train; they must be ready to inflict harm on our enemies, while protecting themselves on the battlefield.”
Fort Benning heavy weapons firing this week includes 120mm Abrams tank main gun firing, .50 caliber and 25mm firing that will occur from 9 a.m. to midnight Monday through Friday.
There will be multiple ranges firing the 120mm gun, therefore community members may notice more sounds during this timeframe. Cloudy days amplify sounds resulting in the sound waves traveling farther and sounding louder.
As part of annual training, 81mm mortar firing will take place Saturday through Tuesday.
For a complete list of the dates, times, and ranges, please go to the post’s website and click on the Alerts/Smoke & Sound.
Mike Owen: 706-571-8570, @mikeowenle
Comments