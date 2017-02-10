Thespians learn stage craft and life lessons through stilt walking

Participants in a basic stilt walking class taught by Heather McLendon of the Springer Theatre Academy try a line dance near the end of the Thursday afternoon workshop. The workshop was among the many offered to students attending the 2017 Georgia Thespian Conference in Columbus. The conference has brought more than 5,000 student thespians to downtown Columbus for the event, hosted by the Columbus Georgia Convention and Trade Center. This is the ninth consecutive year Columbus has hosted the event, which is the nation’s second largest thespian conference. It features numerous productions performed by high school students and includes a variety of workshops such as acting, singing, dancing, and set design.
Mike Haskey The Ledger-Enquirer

Crime

Suspect in 5 Corner Lotto fatal shooting makes court appearance

Dominique Collins, 18, pleaded not guilty to murder and aggravated assault February 9, 2017, in Columbus Recorder’s Court. Authorities said he was involved in the November 6, 2016, shooting at 5 Corner Lotto at 1231 Linwood Blvd. in Columbus, Georgia, that killed 23-year-old Vastal Patel and wounded his 56-year-old father.

Local

How far can you go to protect yourself?

What some call the “castle doctrine” is ensconced in the law: If someone breaks or is breaking into your home, you can shoot them, legally, as long as you “reasonably” believe such force is required to stop the “unlawful entry into or attack upon a habitation.” Outside such a dwelling, killing to defend yourself or others gets trickier. These are excerpts from a recent interview with Steve Craft, chief assistant public defender for the six-county Chattahoochee Judicial Circuit.

Local

Meet Tiny: She's a big dog with a bigger personality, and in need of a forever home

Tiny is a Cane Corso/mix and has been at PAWS Humane for more than 150 days. Kati Morrell, adoptions manager at PAWS Humane, introduces us to Tiny and explains the medical issue that has given pause to those considering adopting her. If you are interested in meeting or adopting Tiny, PAWS Humane is open Monday-Friday from 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m.-5 p.m., and Sunday from 12-5 p.m. You may also contact them at (706) 565-0035 or at adoptions@pawshumane.org. PAWS Humane is located at 4900 Milgen Road about 1/4 mile East of Cooper Creek Park.

