Valentine’s Day love story: ‘If it’s meant to be, it really can be’

A surprise romance during the summer of 1967 ended with a winter farewell they thought would be forever.
He regretted not proposing to her then, and, when she spotted him back in town with another woman a few years later, she also was married and didn’t take advantage of the opportunity to reconnect.
But their love for each other didn’t flame out. Instead, after both had divorced, it was stoked 38 years later.
Now, Peggy and Richard Fenner have been married for 10 years. As the Columbus couple prepares to celebrate another Valentine’s Day together, they share their remarkable love story with the Ledger-Enquirer’s readers.
Peggy, 74, is retired from packaging company Mead Westvaco, now called WestRock, and works at the Cracker Barrel on Bradley Park Drive. Richard, also 74, is retired from Tastykake and works at the Publix down the street from Peggy.
Meeting
“Sometimes you are with the right person but don’t follow through,” said Peggy, a Columbus native. “If you are lucky, real lucky, you may get a second chance.”
In 1967, Peggy was a 25-year-old a divorcee living back home with her mother and siblings. They got a family membership to Callaway Gardens so they could spend the summer enjoying Robin Lake beach.
On a Sunday, while she walked around the beach with one of her friends, a guy approached and told them that he and his Army buddies might be sent to Vietnam, so they would like to have a photograph taken with such pretty women before they leave for war.
Richard, also 25 then, was the guy with the camera.
When he turned around and Peggy got a good look at him, she liked what she saw and thought, “Hmmm!”
Peggy was attracted to Richard’s smile; for him, it was her blue eyes. But they didn’t talk to each other, and Peggy and her friend returned to their blanket after the photo session.
The next week, Richard got the photos back from the developer. As he sat on his bunk and flipped through the photos, he saw the picture with the two women – and he focused on one in particular. He lamented to himself, “Richard, you really fouled up. You didn’t introduce yourself. You didn’t even get to say anything to either one of them. You don’t even know where they’re from.”
That weekend, Richard, a Maryland native, drove back to Callaway Gardens, by himself, and searched for that special woman in that special photo. He circled around Robin Lake Beach once or twice and thought, “Yeah, it’s probably asking too much to run in to them again.”
When he was about to give up, lo and behold, he spotted that special woman, who was relaxing on a blanket with her mother and siblings. He walked over and told her, “You probably don’t remember me, but I took your picture last week.”
Richard showed her the photo, and she said, “Yeah, I remember you.”
They introduced each other, and Peggy invited Richard to sit on her blanket. She gave him a warm smile and a cold RC Cola, where she worked at the time in the Columbus headquarters’ data center.
After spending the afternoon together, Richard helped Peggy carry her beach stuff to the parking lot. Richard was mighty impressed with Peggy’s 1967 GTO – the same car he had back in Maryland.
“That’s why he fell in love,” Peggy joked.
“It helped,” Richard added with a laugh.
He thought to himself, “This is way out of hand here now. Not only do I like this girl, and she’s pretty as can be, and she’s sweet and everything, but she’s got, I mean, if you picked out one kind of car, that’s what it would be. This is too much, too much.”
Departing
Peggy and Richard dated for eight months, including many trips back to Robin Lake Beach, until he left the Army and returned home to Maryland in February 1968. They kept the relationship going by phone for a while but eventually drifted apart.
“I would still think about her and wonder about her,” Richard said, “but I guess you think that life is going on. I’m back to work, and she’s busy down here. We just didn’t stay in touch.”
A year or two later, Richard called Peggy’s mother and found out Peggy had married and eventually had a son.
“I wasn’t going to condemn that,” he said. “It’s my fault that I didn’t either stay here or continue calling.”
Richard eventually also married and had two children. In 1972, he brought his wife from Maryland to Columbus. The stated purposed was to show her Fort Benning and the town where he was stationed during his Army days. But he had an ulterior motive during that three-day visit.
“Nothing drastic against my wife,” Richard said, “but I knew I made a bad mistake.”
And his wife got suspicious. As they walked around Robin Lake Beach, she asked him whether this was where he met “that other girl.”
Richard laughed as he recalled the awkward moment and said, “It’s a wonder she didn’t punch me out.”
So he not-so-secretly yearned for Peggy.
“I wanted to see her and find out,” he said. “If I do whatever I have to do to get a divorce with the entire intention of getting married with her, that was really what I wanted to do. But I never saw her.”
Peggy certainly saw Richard. She spotted him at the Baskin Robbins, the ice cream store that was in Cross Country Plaza off Macon Road, while she and her husband were with another couple.
As their husbands went into the store to place their order, Peggy and her friend stayed in the parking lot, where Peggy saw what looked like Richard’s car – that GTO with a Maryland license plate.
She peered into the store. Richard indeed was there.
Peggy asked her friend to go into the store and tell her husband loud enough for Richard to overhear her, “Peggy wants butter pecan.”
Richard, however, didn’t hear the coded message intended for him.
The longer Peggy waited for her ice cream, the more jealous she felt as she saw Richard with another woman.
“I was angry,” she said. “You know how it is when you think that should have been me?”
With his wife in the car, Richard drove by the house on 17th Avenue where Peggy lived while they dated. Nobody was home, and they didn’t get out of the car. He never told his wife the significance of that side trip, but she did ask him later, “Why did you ride by Peggy’s house?”
Richard didn’t answer.
“Women know things,” Peggy interjected.
By 2004, Richard was divorced, his children were grown up, and he was living by himself. One day after working the nightshift at Tastykake, he fell asleep in front of his fireplace. He awoke and saw atop the mantle a hole burned into the wall. Flames roared. The second floor was on fire, and the brick fireplace collapsed on top of him.
“Honestly, somebody was with me,” he recalled. “I didn’t get hit with anything.”
Before the remains of his house were demolished, Richard looked for those photos and that special picture of that special woman in Georgia. He found them in decent condition in the basement, but he didn’t realize there was moisture between them from the fire being doused. That’s why the photos were ruined after being stored for a while in the glove compartment of his car.
“It’s such a shame,” Richard said. “I never thought along the line of having extra prints made up.”
So, after losing that special woman, he also lost that special photo.
Meanwhile, Peggy never returned to Robin Lake Beach without Richard.
“I just couldn’t go up there without him,” she said.
But their time at the beach stayed with both of them. They thought of each other whenever they heard beach music.
Searching
“The more time went on, I found myself thinking more about Peggy,” Richard said.
He waved off his sister’s suggestions to date other women.
“There’s really only one girl I want to date,” he told her. “There’s really only one girl I want to see. I don’t know for sure that she’s available or anything else. I just don’t have any interest in anyone else.”
By 2006, his sister and niece finally convinced Richard to let them help find Peggy Robinsons. The only phone number he had for her wasn’t good anymore, so they searched on the Internet for Robinsons in the Columbus area and printed dozens of pages.
“I am not calling all those people,” Richard insisted. “It’s going to cause problems. Some husbands are going to think their wives are cheating.”
Nonetheless, he thumbed through the pages and found the same name as Peggy’s younger brother. Richard’s niece was the brave one to call.
Answering the call was Peggy’s sister-in-law. She told Richard’s niece, “Richard? You don’t mean Richard from way back at Callaway Gardens? … Peggy talks about him pretty often.”
Richard’s niece replied, “She does?”
Richard thought, “Boy, I hope it’s good, not bad.”
Peggy’s sister-in-law agreed to give her Richard’s phone number and let her decide whether to call back.
“I respect that,” Richard thought.
Richard’s sister told him, “Anytime the phone rings, you’re going to have to answer it.”
Meanwhile, Peggy’s sister-in-law told her that a guy named Richard Fenner was looking for her.
“My heart just stopped,” Peggy recalled.
She pondered for about an hour whether to call him. “This is going to change my life,” she thought.
Richard, however, estimated he waited no more than 15 minutes to get that anticipated call from Peggy. Regardless, both were nervous about the conversation 38 years in the making.
Talking again
“That’s a long time to not speak to somebody,” Peggy said, “but it was almost like I just saw him the day before.”
When he heard Peggy’s voice on the phone, Richard thought, “She sounded happy, or at least she wasn’t mad with me or anything.”
Part of the anxiety was abated because Peggy’s sister-in-law told Richard’s niece that Peggy was divorced, so Richard didn’t need to worry whether he was fixing to call a married woman.
“I was very happy about it and hoping for the best,” he said. “I really didn’t know. It could go any way. It’s been all that time since I’d seen her or talked with her or anything.”
They talked for 20-30 minutes.
Two days later, Richard sent Peggy flowers. They talked on the phone nearly every day. With his birthday coming in April, Peggy asked what he would like for a gift. He told her that he would like to see her.
Peggy soon called back to tell Richard her flight reservation. Richard told her to cancel the return trip – because he would drive back to Georgia with her.
After not making that commitment to each other 38 years earlier, they were ready to make it now. All of which worried Peggy’s coworkers, who didn’t know Richard. One told her, “You can’t go up there. What if he locks you up in the basement?”
She assured them she would call from Maryland to ease their concern.
“I knew Richard,” she said. “I loved him then. … I still had that feeling in me.
“We never fussed. We got along. We liked the same things. We liked the same music. We liked family. … We had the same values, the same outlook.”
Meanwhile, Richard went to a jeweler and told him, “I can’t go crazy with it, but I want to get something nice. I really do.”
He paid a hefty chunk of his salary for the engagement ring.
“I just had complete feelings,” he explained. “I wanted her to be with me, and I wanted to be with her.”
Reuniting
Richard lived in suburban Baltimore. After her plane landed, Peggy paused in the restroom and asked herself, “Am I really going to do this?”
Instead of worrying about what folks would think, they followed their hearts.
They had sent each other photos so they didn’t have any trouble finding each other in the crowded baggage claim area. As they reunited, despite nearly four decades of aging – and despite both of them having sold their GTOs — they still viewed each other as the young lovers they were.
Reuniting with the woman he couldn’t get out of his mind, Richard said, was “wonderful, absolutely wonderful.”
They hugged “and kissed a little bit,” Richard recalled.
There were tears. There were laughs.
“It was just like 1967 when I saw him,” Peggy said.
Peggy knew Richard was going to propose. They had talked about it on the phone during their daily conversations. But she didn’t know how he would do it.
Ideally, he would have proposed to her back at Robin Lake Beach in Callaway Gardens. But they were hundreds of miles away, so a nearby lake had to suffice.
“It wasn’t as nice as Callaway,” he said, “but it was alright.”
Richard first jokingly pulled out a string ring before wowing Peggy with the real thing.
Peggy said yes right away.
“I just knew this was what I wanted,” she said.
Five months later, they were married in Columbus. They thought about having their wedding at Callaway Gardens, but they had too many guests to fit in the chapel. They did, however, spend their first Valentine’s Day as a married couple at Callaway, and now they go to Robin Lake Beach together “all the time,” Peggy said. “We sit right where we used to sit.”
Reflecting
Asked why he didn’t propose to Peggy before he returned home in February 1968, Richard shook his head and said, “I just really goofed up.”
Peggy insists she would have said yes even then, but she wasn’t going to ask him.
“You didn’t do that in the ’60s,” she said. “Of course, some people may have, but I didn’t. If he wants to marry me, he’ll ask me.”
So when he didn’t, Peggy admitted, “it hurt.”
Peggy advises, “If you love somebody, don’t take the chance of losing them. Go ahead and take that chance then. Don’t wait. We’re very fortunate that we got back together again, because a lot of people don’t have that chance, that second chance.”
And when you do get that second chance, Peggy added, “Embrace it. Enjoy it.”
Richard concluded, “If it’s meant to be, it really can be.”
