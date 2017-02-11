Social service, grassroots leaders agree poverty in Columbus needs to be addressed

Poverty remains a persistent menace in Columbus, preventing the city and many of its citizens from reaching their full potential.
That’s the premise behind a new Columbus 2025 initiative, which aims to reduce poverty and increase prosperity through economic growth, talented and educated people, entrepreneurship, vibrant and connected places, and a cohesive image and identity.
Spearheaded by the Greater Columbus Chamber of Commerce, Columbus 2025 brings city, business, nonprofit and educational leaders together for a common purpose.
The Ledger-Enquirer spoke to some social service and grassroots leaders who work with the homeless, unemployed and working poor on a daily basis to get their perspectives.
Most of those interviewed welcomed the effort to reduce poverty, while stressing that people most affected by the problem also need to be at the table. That would give leaders a better understanding of the obstacles that low-income families face while trying to navigate the socioeconomic landscape:
- Low wages
- Predatory lending
- Lack of affordable housing
- Mental illness/substance abuse
- Criminal justice issues
Susan Cooper is interim president and CEO of the Urban League of Columbus. She said she has been asked to join the Columbus 2025 project, and she plans to sit on one of the committees.
“I like that mission statement and I think it’s a great opportunity to bring all of the different sectors together — public, private nonprofit — so we can make sure that we have people at the table that represent every area and every facet of Columbus and every demographic, from the most economically challenged to the low-income and middle class, all of those people that need to be plugged in,” she said. “Being able to hear directly from the people that are being directly affected, it will help us to be more effective in increasing prosperity and decreasing poverty.”
Cooper said there are too many people in Columbus who can’t find a decent job to keep up with rising living expenses. She said she spent Friday helping a family of six get emergency housing at a local hotel. The father had just lost his job and the family had nowhere to turn.
“It’s difficult to live and take care of family making only $7.25 an hour,” she said. “That’s only $290 a week, which equates to $1,256 monthly before taxes. It is difficult to make it on that, which is why low wage workers living in extreme poverty cannot afford decent housing.”
Liz Dillard, executive director of the Homeless Resources Network, believes Columbus 2025 is a great opportunity to finally tackle the issue.
Dillard provided state statistics which showed Fair Market Rent for a two-bedroom apartment in Columbus at $777. In order to afford that level of rent and utilities — without paying more than 30 percent of income on housing — a household would have to make $31,080 a year. Assuming a 40-hour week, at 52 weeks a year, a person would need to earn $14.94 an hour. At minimum wage, that would require working 2.1 full-time jobs to afford a two-bedroom apartment at fair market rent.
Dillard said many of the people that her agency serves have difficulty finding jobs with decent wages.
“If you’re on disability income, let’s say SSI, at $735 a month, where are you going to live?” she asked. “Without subsidized housing, it’s going to be really, really hard to avoid homelessness. And for those that are working, it’s just challenging to have enough income to afford a place to live.”
She said the best indicator for homelessness is poverty, but that most people in poverty don’t become homeless. These poor who are not homeless often go unnoticed, she said.
“That’s why I’m so glad that so many of our great minds here are working on poverty because it’s a bigger piece and needs lots of attention,” she said. “There is a high amount of evictions in the community and utilities being shut off. Those are issues that people who are working are facing.”
Belva Dorsey is chief executive officer for the Enrichment Services Program. She said a representative of her agency has been sitting on a Columbus 2025 sub-committee focusing on talented and educated people, which includes early childhood education.
Dorsey said she believes Columbus 2025 can be successful if it addresses the root causes of poverty, which includes economic structures, predatory lending, social capital and individual behavior.
“This plan does address several of the causes of poverty that some research has revealed,” she said. “It’s not just focusing on people being the reason why they’re in poverty, but it’s also looking at what kind of resources do we have available in our community and what kind of system changes we need to make as well.”
Dorsey, who has worked in the local social services arena for 25 years, said it will take people from the business, government, and social service sectors, as well as those impacted by poverty, to attack such a complex issue. And sometimes the community operates in silos, rather than coming together around a common cause.
“I believe that’s something that we have to continue to work on,” she said. “I know it’s hard to have everybody around the table as a board member or committee member, because then it will be hard to have meetings and make decisions. However, I think it’s very critical to have some kind of process for still having people involved and hearing those voices, whether it’s through a committee structure, surveys or focus groups.
“It’s important to include people who are impacted or involved in some kind of way,” she said, “because if there’s someone living in poverty, they know the challenges that they’ve experienced even better than the provider, or the organizations that serve them.”
Dorsey said many of her clients are running into problems with title pawn loans.
“Let’s say somebody needed to repair their car and it cost $500,” she said. “Well, an individual with low income, they may not have the $500 available. They may go to a title pawn or what I would call a predatory lender. They may take out a loan, but then they get trapped in a cycle because of the high interest.”
She said she would like to see more financial solutions that would allow people to get loans, if necessary, under circumstances that are more affordable for them.
“We’re focusing on incorporating financial capability more into our services,” she said. “We had a survey and focus group with some of our customers, and when we started looking at their financial situations, one of the areas that they said needed to be strengthened for them is they just don’t have enough money. So, it’s not really about money management, but they don’t have enough to cover all of their expenses.”
Tonza Thomas, president of the local branch of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People, said she believes Columbus 2025 is a good idea, but it’s not an easy task.
“The barriers of education, as well as the issues with our criminal justice system, will continue to be a barrier until they address those issues,” she said. “... Folks who have degrees, but they had criminal histories years ago, still face a stumbling block where education and employment are concerned. I think that needs to be one of their focuses, they need to speak with people who are highly educated but their criminal histories are keeping them from being gainfully employed.”
There’s also mental illness and substance abuse, which are growing problems in the community, she said.
“Folks do want employment and Columbus is a very rich place,” she said. “We have some things to really talk about and address.”
J. Aleem Hud, director of Project Rebound, said many people working in the community haven’t been a part of the process of trying to reduce poverty and increase prosperity, and that’s one of the reasons why Columbus hasn’t been able to solve many socioeconomic problems.
The answer, he said, is addressing the systemic inequality that leads to high unemployment, crime and other issues.
“The root of the problem is that you have generations of young people who have grown up without any connection to upward mobility,” he said. “The first step to upward mobility is for young people to be engaged in opportunities for them to learn to work as a part of a team and constructively in their community. They have to have a positive mentoring work experience that engages them in doing meaningful, critical activities.”
But that’s something that local leaders have failed to address over the years, he said, and he doesn’t expect things to change.
“You can only fix truth, no matter how ugly it is, no matter how horrible it is — you can only fix something when you deal with the reality of it,” Hud said.
Dillard, of the Homeless Resource Network, believes Columbus 2025 is going to make a difference.
“I think a lot of times poverty is hidden in our community and not really addressed,” she said. “During my time here, the percentage of people living in poverty has increased. So, we need to turn it the other way around. That leaders in the community are focusing on this, that’s amazing.”
Poverty in Columbus
In the Columbus 2025 study, the Columbus metropolitan area was compared to peer cities. Among other findings, it revealed that:
▪ Despite faring better than many cities during the recession, Columbus has had a slower comeback. Employment in the region increased by 1.7 percent between 2005 and 2015, which was the second-slowest growth among comparable regions such as Augusta and Huntsville.
▪ Twenty percent of the overall population — and one in three children — lives in poverty. And the region’s rate predates the Great Recession.
▪ Columbus had the fifth-highest per capita income among 10 comparable communities, at about $39,012, ranking ahead of the national average of $37,845. But among comparison metro areas, Columbus had the smallest percentage of income derived from wages. A greater proportion of local income was derived from investment income and government benefits.
▪ The Columbus region has a relatively low percentage of residents age 25 and over with a bachelor’s degree or higher compared to peer cities, about 21 percent compared to the national average of 29.6 percent. The region’s bachelor attainment rate was lower than that of all peer communities, including in-state cities such as Augusta and Savannah. And the gap between bachelor’s degree attainment between greater Columbus and peer cities is getting wider.
▪ Columbus ranked almost last among peer communities when it came to entrepreneurship and the number of business loans per capita for small businesses and the number of self-employed people.
