Columbus Composite Squadron helps in Albany after storm

Members of the Columbus Composite Squadron recently traveled to Albany, Ga. to help clean up debris after storms caused damage there.
Columbus Composite Squadron is the local organization of the Civil Air Patrol. It is a civilian auxiliary of the United States Air Force and is chartered by the U.S. Congress in that role and as a 501c3 volunteer organization.
Members were there Jan. 25-27. There were two male adults and six school- age cadets, one of them female, who made the trip.
The group worked on clearing entryways into houses as well as helping remove debris in several seriously damaged neighborhoods.
