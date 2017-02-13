LaGrange police seek suspects in two Sunday shootings

LaGrange police are investigating two shootings Sunday afternoon, according to releases.
At about 4 p.m., police responded to the 900 block of South Ogletree Street in reference to a person who was shot. There, officers found one victim in the front yard of a residence unrelated to the incident.
Officers determined he had sustained severe injuries to his facial area. The victim told officers he was assaulted but could not remember where. He was flown to an Atlanta area hospital. The Criminal Investigations Section was notified and began an investigation.
Police are also seeking a 36-year-old LaGrange man in connection with the shooting of his brother Sunday afternoon.
Police were called to WellStar West Georgia Medical Center in response to a shooting at about 5:30 p.m. Sunday. There, officers spoke to a man who said he and his brother had gotten into an altercation at 120 Bell Street in LaGrange and that his brother, 36-year-old Daryl Strozier, had shot him in the abdomen.
The wounded man was also taken to an Atlanta area hospital for further treatment.
Strozier is being sought by the LaGrange Police’s Criminal Investigations Section.
Anyone who has any information about these incidents should contact the LaGrange Police Department at 706 883-2603 or Troup County Crime Stoppers at 706 812-1000.
