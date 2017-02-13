Police make arrest in Dollar General armed robbery

Opelika Police have made an arrest in the armed robbery laast week of the Dollar General store on Pepperell Parkway.
Johnny Jackson Jr., 23, of Auburn, was arrested Friday and charged with Robbery First Degree on an outstanding warrant. Jackson was booked into the Lee County Jail to await bond or trial.
Police say a man is described as a black male wearing a black toboggan, dark brown jacket, black pants and a pair of brown work boots.
He entered the store and made a small purchase, police said. When the clerk opened the cash drawer, the suspect pulled a gun and demanded money.
He left the store with an undisclosed amount of cash, but not before a security camera captured the accompanying image of him.
