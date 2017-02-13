Georgia Tech police show they've got the moves

During a Friday morning hearing in Columbus Recorder's Court for Jalontaye Clay Cleveland, Columbus Police Sgt. Anthony Locey testified in part about surveillance video from a fatal shooting on Nov. 6 at the 5 Corner Lotto store in Columbus.
Dominique Collins, 18, pleaded not guilty to murder and aggravated assault February 9, 2017, in Columbus Recorder’s Court. Authorities said he was involved in the November 6, 2016, shooting at 5 Corner Lotto at 1231 Linwood Blvd. in Columbus, Georgia, that killed 23-year-old Vastal Patel and wounded his 56-year-old father.
Jermyn Wright, who owns Great One Xtreme business, pleaded not guilty to theft by taking Wednesday morning in Columbus Recorder’s Court. Authorities said five teams with the Columbus Youth Football League paid him $27,000 for 600 jerseys between August 18, 2016, and September 17, 2016, but Wright never gave them the uniforms.
Wesley Lambertus, prosecutor in the murder trial of Jerry Wayne "Scarface" Merritt, argues to jurors in his closing argument that Merritt's case isn't one of self defense, but instead one of revenge. These are excerpts from his closing argument.
Jennifer Curry, defense attorney for Jerry Wayne "Scarface" Merritt, tried to persuade jurors in her closing argument that Merritt was incessantly bullied by the victim Anthony Wayne "Red" Taylor and that Merritt finally decided he had to shoot Taylor to defend himself. These are excerpts from her closing argument.
Tiny is a Cane Corso/mix and has been at PAWS Humane for more than 150 days. Kati Morrell, adoptions manager at PAWS Humane, introduces us to Tiny and explains the medical issue that has given pause to those considering adopting her. If you are interested in meeting or adopting Tiny, PAWS Humane is open Monday-Friday from 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m.-5 p.m., and Sunday from 12-5 p.m. You may also contact them at (706) 565-0035 or at adoptions@pawshumane.org. PAWS Humane is located at 4900 Milgen Road about 1/4 mile East of Cooper Creek Park.