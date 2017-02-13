Georgia Tech police show they've got the moves

Georgia Tech police danced to the Cupid Shuffle in a video honoring Valentine’s Day.
Georgia Tech Police Department

Crime

Suspect in fatal shooting appears in court

During a Friday morning hearing in Columbus Recorder's Court for Jalontaye Clay Cleveland, Columbus Police Sgt. Anthony Locey testified in part about surveillance video from a fatal shooting on Nov. 6 at the 5 Corner Lotto store in Columbus.

Crime

Suspect in 5 Corner Lotto fatal shooting makes court appearance

Dominique Collins, 18, pleaded not guilty to murder and aggravated assault February 9, 2017, in Columbus Recorder’s Court. Authorities said he was involved in the November 6, 2016, shooting at 5 Corner Lotto at 1231 Linwood Blvd. in Columbus, Georgia, that killed 23-year-old Vastal Patel and wounded his 56-year-old father.

Local

Meet Tiny: She's a big dog with a bigger personality, and in need of a forever home

Tiny is a Cane Corso/mix and has been at PAWS Humane for more than 150 days. Kati Morrell, adoptions manager at PAWS Humane, introduces us to Tiny and explains the medical issue that has given pause to those considering adopting her. If you are interested in meeting or adopting Tiny, PAWS Humane is open Monday-Friday from 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m.-5 p.m., and Sunday from 12-5 p.m. You may also contact them at (706) 565-0035 or at adoptions@pawshumane.org. PAWS Humane is located at 4900 Milgen Road about 1/4 mile East of Cooper Creek Park.

