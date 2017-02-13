Can you do the ‘Cupid Shuffle’ as well as these officers?

In honor of Valentine’s Day, the Georgia Tech Police Department is showing off its moves.
Police officers from the university posted a video of themselves dancing to the “Cupid Shuffle,” which received over 1,700 views on YouTube as of Monday.
February 13, 2017 11:19 AM
In honor of Valentine’s Day, the Georgia Tech Police Department is showing off its moves.
Police officers from the university posted a video of themselves dancing to the “Cupid Shuffle,” which received over 1,700 views on YouTube as of Monday.
Comments