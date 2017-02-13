UGA Cooperative Extension Service to help wineries as they become big business in Georgia

The University of Georgia Cooperative Extension Service is working to help wine growers in the state.
According to a news release written by J. Merritt Melancon on the UGA website, Cain Hickey has been hired as the service’s first full-time wine grape specialist. Hickey will lend his expertise to those involved with wineries, something becoming big business in Georgia.
Hickey, who received his Ph.D in 2016 from Virginia Tech University, will help wine grape growers improve their vineyards and research new growing practices and grape varieties that could improve the quality and renown of Georgia’s wines.
Hickey has previous experience in the grape and wine industry.
In 2005, almost all of the state’s 1,834 acres of grape vines were muscadine grapes, which are grown primarily in south and central Georgia.
In 2015, UGA’s Farm Gate Value survey showed the focus of Georgia’s wine production had broadened. While more than 1,000 acres of muscadine grapes are still spread across Georgia, more growers have introduced traditional and hybrid wine grapes to farms in North Georgia.
According to a 2014 study, Georgia’s wineries have more than a $7 million annual impact on the state’s economy.
For more information, visit www. extension.uga.edu.
Larry Gierer: 706-571-8581, @lagierer
