Sheriff Donna Tompkins to drop puck at Saturday Cottonmouths game

Muscogee County Sheriff Donna Tompkins will be dropping the game puck Saturday night before the SPHL contest between the Columbus Cottonmouths and Huntsville Havoc at the Columbus Civic Center.
First Responders will be honored on a special night sponsored by Columbus Regional Health.
Fans are asked to bring a Teddy Bear to the 7:30 p.m. game. The Teddy Bears will be given to first responders who use them to comfort children during trying times.
The Cottonmouths are also at home Friday night against the Evansville Thunderbolts.
Larry Gierer: 706-571-8581, @lagierer
