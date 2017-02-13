Funeral arrangements announced for Hal Moore

Funeral arrangements have been announced for retired Lt. Gen. Hal Moore, the commander at the Battle of Ia Drang in 1965 that led him to co-author the book, “We Were Soldiers Once and Young.”
According to his Facebook page, viewing will take place from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. CST on Thursday at Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home, 1500 Frederick Road, Opelika, Ala.
A funeral Mass will be held at 8:30 a.m. CST Friday at St. Michaels Roman Catholic Church, 1100 N College Street, Auburn, Ala.
That will be followed by a memorial service at 1 p.m. EST at the National Infantry Museum in Columbus.
Interment will follow that at the Fort Benning Post Cemetery.
The family will host a reception at the National Infantry Museum after the burial service.
Moore died Friday at age 94 at his home in Auburn.
