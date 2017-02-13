Live blog: Vanity Fair Confidential’s show on Columbus’ ‘Stocking Stranglings’

Monday night an episode of “Vanity Fair Confidential” at 9 p.m. on the cable crime channel Investigation Discovery examines Columbus’ “Stocking Stranglings.”
A film crew visiting Columbus interviewed journalists and others familiar with the series of rapes and stranglings that terrorized the city from September 1977 to April 1978.
In 1986, Carlton Gary was convicted in three of the seven murders, though prosecutors maintained he committed them all, as well as other rapes and assaults.
The show is based on work by David Rose, author of “The Big Eddy Club,” which casts doubt on Gary’s guilt and alleges prosecutors hid evidence of his innocence.
The show
The show switches between interviews with former Ledger-Enquirer Editorial Page Editor Billy Winn, author David Rose and former Columbus police Sgt. Mike Sellers, who followed up on the stranglings investigation.
They discuss the terror that followed the first few killings, and Sellers notes the consistent pattern of the strangler’s leaving his victims covered.
The vintage 1970s TV footage is striking, garish enough to nearly recapture the fear that permeated the city.
The show speeds through the series of stranglings, quickly advancing to Feb. 11, 1978, known as the “Night of the Terrors,” when an attack on Ruth Schwob immediately was followed by the discovery of Mildred Borom’s body.
In just 15 minutes, the episode covered all seven stranglings.
Sellers talks about the phone call from nowhere in the 1980s, when Henry Sanderson called to ask about his stolen .22-caliber pistol, taken in a burglary and traced back to Gary. This lead prompts police to start retracing Gary’s past as they try to track him down.
One aspect of the story defense attorneys still bring up in court is that Gary was modeling for the downtown clothing store The Movin’ Man and regularly appeared in TV ads.
One reason they bring that up is that Gertrude Miller, the 64-year-old woman raped and beaten on Sept. 11, 1977, said she recognized Gary on TV after his arrest.
When police get copies of Gary’s fingerprints, they find some match strangler crime scene evidence.
They arrest him in Albany, Ga., in May 1984, and parade him through police headquarters.
Sellers was the officer ushering Gary down the hall of the old police station on First Avenue. That site is now the RiverCenter for the Performing Arts.
The pitch
Here is the online pitch for this episode:
“Seeds of Doubt by David Rose: For six months, a serial killer terrorizes the city of Columbus, Georgia, raping and strangling seven elderly women with their stockings. Dubbed the ‘Stocking Strangler,’ the killer strikes at will and police seem powerless to stop him. Years pass before Carton Gary, a small-time criminal, is convicted of murder and sentenced to death. It all seems open and shut – until Vanity Fair writer David Rose takes a closer look at the investigation. Rose and Gary’s legal team uncover shocking facts that leave them wondering if Carlton Gary is actually an innocent man. What will it take to stop Gary’s impending execution?”
Gary’s pending execution stopped in December 2009 when the Georgia Supreme Court issued a stay and sent the case back to Columbus for a Superior Court judge to consider DNA testing any suitable evidence.
In February 2010, defense attorneys and prosecutors agreed to test the most suitable evidence. One test tied Gary to a murder he was not convicted of. The state crime lab tainted other evidence, ruining it.
A DNA test on evidence from a rape, beating and choking case considered a precursor to the serial killings yielded a profile that did not match Gary.
Gary’s defense team still is fighting to get Gary either a new trial or a new sentence. After a series of court hearings, the decision now rests with Superior Court Judge Frank Jr., who has yet to rule.
Born Sept. 24, 1950, in Columbus, Carlton Michael Gary at age 16 moved with his mother to Fort Myers and later Gainesville, Fla., before heading to New York, where the trail of assaults authorities have attributed to him began:
- On April 14, 1970, Nellie Farmer, 85, was found raped and strangled and her body left covered in her home in the Wellington Hotel in Albany, N.Y. Police found Gary’s fingerprint at the scene. Gary claimed another man killed Farmer and was convicted only of robbery. He was released from prison March 31, 1975, and moved to Syracuse, NY.
- On June 27, 1975, Marion Fisher, 40, was found raped and strangled on a road just outside Syracuse. Investigators in 2007 said they matched Gary’s DNA to the cold-case evidence. Unknown to local authorities at the time of Gary’s 1986 trial, this is not in evidence here.
- On Jan. 2, 1977, Jean Frost, 55, was raped and nearly choked to death in her home in Syracuse. Gary had a watch taken from Frost’s home when police arrested him two days later. Again he blamed another man for the assault. He was charged with perjury, assault and possessing stolen property. He escaped from prison Aug. 23, 1977, and came home to Columbus to live at 1027 Fisk Ave.
- On Sept. 11, 1977, Gertrude Miller, 64, was brutally beaten with a board and raped in her 2703 Hood St. home. The assailant, who climbed in through her bedroom window, left behind three stockings he took from her dresser and knotted. Gary lived about two blocks away. Authorities later decided Miller was the first victim of the “Stocking Strangler,” so called because he so often used stockings to strangle women to death. The ritual serial killer also left his victims’ bodies covered.
- On Sept. 16, 1977, Mary Willis “Fern” Jackson, 59, of 2505 17th St., was found brutally beaten, raped and strangled with a stocking and sash. Her body was left covered. Her stolen car was later found on Benner Avenue near Fisk Avenue.
- On Sept. 24, 1977, Jean Dimenstein, 71, was found raped and strangled with a stocking in her home that then had the address 3027 21st St. (the street has since been renamed). Her body was left covered with sheets and a pillow.
- On Oct. 21, 1977, Florence Scheible, 89, was found raped and strangled with a stocking in her 1941 Dimon St. home, which today has a different address. Her body was left covered. Gary’s right thumbprint was found on a door frame leading into Scheible’s bedroom.
- On Oct. 25, 1977, Martha Thurmond, 70, was found raped and strangled with a stocking in her 2614 Marion St. home. Her body was covered by a pillow, blankets and sheets. Gary’s fingerprint was found on the frame of a rear bedroom window.
- On Dec. 28, 1977, Kathleen Woodruff, 74, was found raped and strangled in her 1811 Buena Vista Road home, which later was demolished during an Aflac expansion. Gary’s fingerprint was found on the aluminum window screen where the intruder entered, and his palm print on the windowsill inside.
- On Feb. 11, 1978, Ruth Schwob, 74, of 1800 Carter Ave., was nearly strangled to death by an intruder she fought off, pressing a panic alarm by her bed. Police found her sitting on the edge of her bed, gasping, a stocking wrapped around her neck.
- On Feb. 12, 1978, Mildred Borom, 78, 1612 Forest Ave., about two blocks from Schwob’s home, was found raped and strangled with a cord cut from window blinds. Her body was covered with a dress.
- On April 20, 1978, Janet Cofer, 61, of 3783 Steam Mill Road, was found raped and strangled with a stocking. A pillow covered her face.
After that, the stranglings abruptly ended. Police said Gary switched to robbing restaurants and moved to Greenville, S.C., where that fall he earned the nickname “Steakhouse Bandit.” He went to jail for armed robbery Feb. 22, 1979.
He escaped March 15, 1984, and returned to Georgia, where authorities arrested him in Albany the following May 3.
On Aug. 26, 1986, a jury found him guilty of killing Scheible, Thurmond and Woodruff. The next day jurors sentenced him to death.
Comments