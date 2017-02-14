Who knew Auburn had its own dinosaur egg?

Want to help give Auburn University’s dinosaur egg a proper home?
Auburn will host its second Tiger Giving Day, a 24-hour university-wide crowd-funding initiative, on Feb. 21. TigerGiving.org will highlight more than 20 unique projects from Auburn’s colleges, schools and units that are seeking private support.
With goals ranging from $1,600 to $30,000, these projects include a variety of initiatives that benefit students, research and outreach programs. Among these are opportunities to fund study abroad and internship experiences for students, provide programs with the latest technology like 3D printers and assist the Jule Collins Smith Museum of Fine Art’s effort to purchase an outdoor sculpture.
Some projects are simple but have broad impact, such as providing new markers for library whiteboards. While others – like sending a student-built satellite into space – are more technical.
Many of the projects also reflect Auburn’s service to its community and to the state of Alabama, such as the School of Nursing’s mobile health clinics that bring health care to underserved communities, or the College of Liberal Arts’ Expressions of a BraveHeart program, where Auburn students teach music, art and dance to young adults with special needs.
Donors can choose to build a public display for Auburn’s dinosaur egg – the only one ever found east of the Mississippi River – or support Auburn’s wheelchair basketball team, whose project focuses on a need for new chairs, wheels and equipment.
“Tiger Giving Day offers a unique opportunity to showcase programs and initiatives that might not be well known but need help,” said Jane DiFolco Parker, Auburn’s vice president for development and president of the Auburn University Foundation. “On our last Tiger Giving Day, more than 2,100 donors from 38 states and seven countries fully funded 18 projects, several of which not only benefitted the university, but also our community. Their gifts demonstrated the incredible good people can accomplish when they come together.”
The TigerGiving.org website will feature descriptions and videos explaining each project, as well as bios and photos about some of the students, faculty or programs that will benefit from the one-day fundraising initiative. Auburn alumni, students and friends are encouraged to visit the site on Feb. 21 and donate to one or more of the initiatives. Visitors to TigerGiving.org can also view real-time funding updates throughout the day and watch as the projects reach their goals. The official hashtag for the day is #TigerGivingDay.
Mike Owen: 706-571-8570, @mikeowenle
