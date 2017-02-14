Veteran Recorder’s Court Judge Cielinski retiring

Veteran Recorder’s Court Judge Mike Cielinski has announced that he is stepping down after more than 35 years on the bench, according to his attorney Neal Callahan.
Cielinski, 69, has had health problems lately and is currently recovering from surgery he had in mid December, Callahan said. Cielinski has banked enough leave and sick time that will allow him to remain in the job until Dec. 1, but he does not expect to return to the bench.
“He doesn’t feel like he can give his full attention to that all-encompassing job,” Callahan said.
Cielinski is chief among four part-time Recorder’s Court judges. Julius Hunter, Mary Buckner and Michael Joyner are the others.
Callahan said Cielinski plans to continue the work he does in conjunction with the Columbus Police Department, collecting and distributing Christmas gifts for children in St. Francis Hospital.
Recorder's Court hears traffic, criminal and city ordinance cases made by the police , Special Enforcement, Airport Police, Housing Authority, Metro Narcotic Task Force, Fire Department, Georgia State Patrol and the Columbus State University Police Department.
The court is responsible for setting bail, issuing warrants, collecting fines/bonds, and hearing and determining if probable cause exists to bind caases over to Superior and/or State Courts.
Cielinski was born in Dec. 1, 1947, in Nuremberg, Germany, where his father, Army Lt. Col. Edward Cielinski, was assigned to the Nuremburg Trials.
After his father was transferred to Fort Benning, Cielinski grew up on the south side of Columbus on Walker Street, just off South Lumpkin Road.
After attending Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic School and Baker High School, Cielinski went to Columbus College for two years, Georgia Southern for two years, then Emory University School of Law.
Cielinski was admitted to the bar in 1972 and appointed to the Recorder’s Court bench in 1981. In 1991, Chief Judge William Slaughter stepped down and Cielinski took over that position, which he holds to this day.
Cielinski’s brusque demeanor on the bench has earned him criticism over the years. In fact, in 2011, there was an attempt to remove him from the bench, which came before Columbus Council.
The late Red McDaniel, then a veteran member of Council, defended Cielinski’s demeanor.
“He’s tough,” McDaniel said. “But in that court you have to be firm, you have to be stern, because you get some kind of hard cases down there. I wouldn’t want that position. But he’s cut out for it, I guess.”
In the end, the motion failed and Cielinski remained in his job,
Cielinski, too, defended his behavior on the bench.
“I don’t see my demeanor as being nasty or harsh,” Cielinski said. “I can be strong or tough on sentencing, but I have a demeanor in the courtroom that I think is appropriate for the courtroom. Some people don’t think so, and that’s their right.
“But no judge is going to be the best-liked person in the world.”
