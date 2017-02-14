From Krystal to Hooter’s, here are Valentine’s specials

Looking for some Valentine’s Day bargains to share with your significant other?
Check out this list of special deals compiled by Kerry Sherin, shopping and savings expert at Offers.com:
Some of the offers might not be available at every location, so it wouldn’t hurt to call ahead.
Baskin Robbins – Celebrate the holiday with $3 off any ice cream cake.
Bojangles – Try their heart-shaped Bo-Berry Biscuits.
Dunkin’ Donuts – Grab a heart-shaped brownie batter or chocolate-covered raspberry heart donuts.
Chuck E Cheese – Enjoy a Valentine’s dinner and play package for $21.99 package includes two personal pizzas, two drinks, and 30 play points.
Denny’s – You can take 20 percent off your check, but don’t forget to tip.
Dairy Queen – Split a two-person Choco Brownie Blizzard Cupid cake starting at $9.99.
Golden Corral – Try out the special Valentine’s entrees, such as the garlic parsley scallop skewers and carved lemon rosemary sirloin.
Hooters – Take the Shred Your Ex Quiz online to get 10 free boneless wings with the purchase of 10 boneless wings.
IHOP – Catch the limited-time red velvet French toast.
Krispy Kreme – Take your pick of red heart, pink heart, and sprinkled heart doughnuts.
Krystal – You can receive a Surf & Turf dinner for two for $9.99. The dinner includes eight classic Krystals, a dozen fried shrimp, a Chili-Cheese or Junkyard fry and either two cherry ICEE beverages or two chocolate chip cookies. Available at participating restaurants from 11 a.m. until close on Valentine’s Day. (Nothing says love like Krystal.)
Logan’s Roadhouse – Try the six-ounce filet and grilled lobster tail and other favorites, plus get the chance to win $500.
McAlister’s Deli – Gobble down two Valentine’s specials: A tray of Valentine’s-inspired mini cookies for $18.95 or a free kids meal for up to two children aged 12 and under with the purchase of an adult dine-in entree.
O’Charley’s – Take your date to a prime rib dinner for $13.99. The dinner includes one appetizer and two sides.
Outback Steakhouse – Celebrate with two Valentine’s Offers: A dinner for two for $42. The dinner includes a Bloomin’ Onion to share, a choice of center-cut sirloin, grilled salmon, or Alice Springs chicken, two sides, two signature side salads, and a New York-style cheesecake to share. Or a Love Potion cocktail for $5 The cocktail features Cruzan Passion Fruit Rum shaken up with strawberry and passion fruit puree with pineapple juice rimmed in sugar and garnished with fresh strawberry.
Pizza Hut – You can order a one-topping, heart-shaped pizza with your choice of dessert for $13.99 online.
Ruby Tuesday – Complement your dinner with these Valentine special add-ons: A lobster tail for $5.99 or grilled shrimp for $3.99.
Steak ‘n Shake – Treat yourself to a red velvet, oreo red velvet, or chocolate-covered strawberry shake for $3.69.
Waffle House – On February 14, dine on a Valentine’s Day dinner.
McDonald’s – Enjoy candle-lit Valentine’s Day table service at participating locations.
Starbucks – Slurp up Valentine’s Frappuccinos, Love Bean Frappes, and Java Berry Frappes. topped with bright pink whipped cream.
Mike Owen: 706-571-8570, @mikeowenle
