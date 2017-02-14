Burger King is home of more than just the Whopper in some places

Love is in the air … and in the “adult meals” that select Burger Kings are offering for Valentine’s Day, USA Today reports.
After 6 p.m. on Valentine’s Day, Burger Kings in Israel are offering “adult meals,” which include two Whoppers, two French fries, two beers and an “adult toy,” the paper reports, citing the magazine AdWeek.
“Yes, the same concept as their Kid’s Meal , but for more adult activities,” an announcer in an accompanying video says. “Burger King wants you to impress your Valentine’s Day date, but without spending a ton of cash.”
The announcer reminds viewers that the Adult Meals are only available in Israel this year, only after 6 p.m. on Valentine’s Day and only to customers 18 and older.
“Hopefully they’ll bring it over to the U.S. next year,” the announcer says. “Because hey, who doesn’t want a toy with their meal?”
