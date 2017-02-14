Local

February 14, 2017 2:36 PM

Columbus man accidentally set fire to 14th Avenue home, official says

By Sarah Robinson

Columbus Fire Marshal Ricky Shores said it was a homeowner’s improper use of a propane tank that caused early Monday’s house fire on 14th Avenue.

Firefighters were called to the home around 2 a.m. Monday to extinguish the blaze. No injures were reported, but the house was a total loss with $40,000 in damages.

“The subject was using propane cylinder with water hose to try to fire off some gas logs,” said Shores, who described the fire as accidental. “Obviously that didn’t go very well. The mechanism that he rigged together failed and caused a fire in the house.”

